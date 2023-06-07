News you can trust since 1925
The most expensive season tickets in League Two and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Mansfield Town, Notts County, Wrexham Bradford City, Gillingham and Stockport County - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers are offering some of the best priced season-tickets in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST

The club’s most expensive season-ticket comes in at just £299, with only three clubs in the league offering a better deal.

It compares very favourably to Tranmere Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Walsall, who charge £500 and upwards for their most expensive season ticket.

Promotion rivals Salford City offer the best deal at £250 for the most expensive season-ticket.

Here are the most expensive season-tickets for every club in League Two, running from highest to lowest. Let us know what you think of the prices via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

£550

1. AFC Wimbledon

£550 Photo: Pete Norton

£527

2. Walsall

£527 Photo: Getty Images

£500

3. Tranmere Rovers

£500 Photo: Lewis Storey

£465

4. Colchester United

£465 Photo: Getty Images

