Doncaster Rovers have their play-off fate in their own hands after Crawley were held to a draw last night.Doncaster Rovers have their play-off fate in their own hands after Crawley were held to a draw last night.
Doncaster Rovers have their play-off fate in their own hands after Crawley were held to a draw last night.

The latest predicted final League Two table as Doncaster Rovers close in on play-off place, after draw for Crawley Town plus Barrow and MK Dons potential opponents

Doncaster Rovers have their play-off fate in their own hands with three games to go.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 18th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 06:13 BST

A remarkable surge up the table leaves Rovers two points behind Crawley Town and with a game in hand.

Elsewhere in the league, the automatic promotion places are now finalised while Forest Green Rovers have now been relegated.

This is how the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, thinks the league will finish. (The final table is created after running thousands of seasons through a computer to come up with the average points tally)

Take a look at this predicted table and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

Get the latest Rovers here.

92pts (+48)

1. Stockport County

92pts (+48) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
86pts (+43)

2. Mansfield Town

86pts (+43) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
85pts (+33)

3. Wrexham

85pts (+33) Photo: Chris Holloway

Photo Sales
78pts (+15)

4. MK Dons

78pts (+15) Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League TwoCrawley TownMK Dons