Crawley Town bounced back from defeat on Good Friday with a big win at Newport County.

The latest predicted final League Two table after a thrilling Easter weekend in the promotion and relegation battles. including Doncaster Rovers, Walsall, Morecambe, Bradford City, Notts County and Accrington Stanley

It was a Good Friday for Rovers after three more away points were won at Crawley.
Stephen Thirkill
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 08:51 BST

It sets form-team Rovers up nicely for a benchmark game when the host promotion-chasing Wrexham.

Around the league Stockport County moved clear at the top of table.

MK Dons kept up the pressure on the top three with after picking up four points over the Easter weekend.

At the bottom, Colchester United are now in the relegation zone, while Grimsby are increasingly looking over the shoulders after Forest Green and Sutton picked up more points.

This is what the SuperComputer, conducted by the footballwebpages.co.uk website, predicts will happen.

86pts (+45)

1. Mansfield Town

86pts (+45) Photo: Chris Holloway

86pts (-+43)

2. Stockport County

86pts (-+43) Photo: Jan Kruger

82pts (+26)

3. Wrexham

82pts (+26) Photo: Chris Holloway

79pts (+17)

4. Barrow

79pts (+17) Photo: Pete Norton

