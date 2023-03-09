News you can trust since 1925
The latest on how snow forecast could affect Doncaster Rovers v AFC Wimbledon

Doncaster Rovers do not expect this weekend’s game at home to AFC Wimbledon to fall victim to the weather as things stand.

Steve Jones
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Mar 2023, 5:14pm

Freezing conditions are forecast in Doncaster over the next 48 hours and temperatures could drop to as low as minus three in the early hours of Saturday, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning for snow is in place until 2pm on Friday, with another warning for snow and ice coming into effect from 3pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

Pitch covers were laid on the Eco-Power Stadium shortly after full-time on Tuesday, having been in place until shortly before kick-off against Harrogate.

Discussing the possibility of postponement, Doncaster boss Danny Schofield said: “I’ve not been made aware of that, the pitch will be covered up.

"I know we are in for some harsh weather but there’s been no talk about that.

"As far as I am concerned, the game will be on.”

