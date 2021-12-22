The latest on Doncaster Rovers' pursuit of a new manager

Eco-Power Stadium, the home of Doncaster Rovers

A series of interviews were held on Monday and considered further yesterday, with a pair of applicants impressing the panel and being invited for further talks on Wednesday.

The Rovers hierarchy have been pleased with the manner in which discussions have progressed and hope to make a decision on their preferred candidate within 24 to 48 hours.

Wednesday’s talks are likely to involve details over staffing structure and potential personal terms, with management looking to make their final decision soon after.

Former Derby County manager Paul Clement and ex-Sunderland boss Mick McCarthy are not in the running for the role, despite their continued high placing in the betting market.

The two candidates with whom talks are to continue fit the mold of a head coach more than they do a manager, but Rovers remain open on the exact structure of the football operation.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Rovers should have the new man in place ahead of Monday’s televised clash with Sunderland.

Several Rovers players are continuing to isolate due to contracting Covid-19 - which saw last weekend’s scheduled trip to Lincoln City postponed - but the club, from their perspective, expect the next fixture to go ahead as planned.

Those isolating will be free to resume training over the weekend ahead of the game, with caretaker boss Gary McSheffrey continuing to plan for the visit of the Black Cats to the newly-named Eco-Power Stadium.

