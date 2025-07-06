Doncaster Rovers are looking for a good start to the season as they aim to consolidate their place in League One,placeholder image
The latest odds for Doncaster Rovers, Bradford City, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town - and the rest - to get relegated from League One this season

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Jul 2025, 07:00 BST
Consolidation will be the name of the game for Rovers this season.

They kick-start life in League One with a winnable home game against Exeter City on August 2, before heading to Mansfield a week later.

It marks an important season for Rovers as they look to consolidate last season’s brilliant title win and secure safety in League One.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from William Hill.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated.

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

40/1

1. Luton Town

40/1 Photo: Getty Images

25/1

2. Cardiff City

25/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

20/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

