The latest League Two deals and gossip on Deadline Day: Grimsby Town target Cheltenham Town midfielder and Portsmouth defender, Wrexham sign Salford City winger and Exeter City and Notts County eye Forest Green Rovers midfielder

The transfer window closes in less than 24 hours with League Two clubs rapidly working to conclude their business.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:05 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 12:12 GMT

Here we look at deals done in the build up to Deadline Day and rumours of transfers to come.

Let us know your thoughts on League Two transfers via our social media channels.

Portsmouth left-back Denver Hume is set to join League Two side Grimsby Town, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has said on X. Portsmouth signed Hume from Sunderland two years ago, but he has struggled to make an impact at Fratton Park.

1. Denver Hume

Portsmouth left-back Denver Hume is set to join League Two side Grimsby Town, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has said on X. Portsmouth signed Hume from Sunderland two years ago, but he has struggled to make an impact at Fratton Park.

Grimsby Town look to make deadline day moves as they are set to sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live. The former Notts County man joined the Robins in the summer on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract at fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers. (The Real EFL)

2. Curtis Thompson

Grimsby Town look to make deadline day moves as they are set to sign Cheltenham Town midfielder Curtis Thompson, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live. The former Notts County man joined the Robins in the summer on a one-year deal following the expiration of his contract at fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers. (The Real EFL)

Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website)

3. Luke Bolton

Wrexham have completed the capture of Luke Bolton from Salford City. The winger turned full-back arrives in North Wales on a deal which will keep him at the Club until the end of the 2025/26 season. He made twenty appearances for Salford City in Sky Bet League Two this season (club website)

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record.

4. Charlie McCann

Exeter City are interested in Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie McCann, according to the Daily Record. McCann, 21, has been eyed by Lincoln City and Notts County recently, as reported by the Daily Record.

