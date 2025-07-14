Doncaster Rovers open up their League One campaign at home to Exeter City.placeholder image
The latest League One relegation odds as Leyton Orient, Bradford City, AFC Wimbledon and Northampton Town shorten in the market

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Jul 2025, 15:07 BST
Consolidation will be the name of the game for Rovers this season.

They kick-start life in League One with a winnable home game against Exeter City on August 2, before heading to Mansfield a week later.

It marks an important season for Rovers as they look to consolidate last season’s brilliant title win and secure safety in League One.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from Paddy Power.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated).

Get all the latest Rovers news each day on our website, here.

33/1

1. Luton Town

33/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
22/1

2. Cardiff City

22/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
20/1

3. Huddersfield Town

20/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

4. Plymouth Argyle

18/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
