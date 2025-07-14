They kick-start life in League One with a winnable home game against Exeter City on August 2, before heading to Mansfield a week later.

It marks an important season for Rovers as they look to consolidate last season’s brilliant title win and secure safety in League One.

Newly-promoted AFC Wimbledon are predictably being tipped to struggle as are Nothampton, Port Vale, Lincoln, Exeter and Stevenage.

But which four sides will go down this season? Here we take a look at the bookies fancied candidates with these newly published odds from Paddy Power.

Join the debate and give us your predictions via our social media channels. (Gallery runs from least likely to most likely teams to get relegated).