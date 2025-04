The reversal leaves Rovers sixth in the League Two table after the Notts County, Gillingham, Barrow, Walsall and AFC Wimbledon all won.

Pre-season favourites Chesterfield were beaten at Port Vale as a very competitive League Two starts to take shape.

But who are the favourites to claim a top three spot and seal automatic promotion? Here we take a look at the latest SkyBet odds.

Have your say on where you think Rovers will finish the season via our social media channels.