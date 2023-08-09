Precious moments, like cup upsets, have been in short supply in recent years.

But Rovers have got the ingredients for a successful season.

Granted, there's a lot of hard work ahead - and there will no doubt be disappointing days and setbacks - but don't underestimate the importance of togetherness.

Fan favourite Joseph Olowu orchestrates the celebrations at full-time.

“It’s important, because our fans are everything for us," said Grant McCann, who was serenaded throughout the match and again at the final whistle.

Hull may not have always appreciated him, but Doncaster do.

It might have been the players who got the win with an excellent performance, but Rovers supporters singled out their boss for credit above anyone else.

That shows the faith and respect they have in McCann. It's a bond they haven't had with a boss for some time.

"Home and away, the support we have received over the first two games has been outstanding," McCann said.

"This is what we do it for; we want to give them something to cheer about come the end of the season.

"I know it’s miles away – and it feels like miles away – but it goes so quick. We want to deliver.”

McCann's return and everything that's followed is helping to heal divisions between the club and large sections of its fanbase.

They have been let down at times during two difficult years on and off the pitch.

But, once more, they have something to cheer about.

All supporters need that.

You can't rely on blind loyalty forever, as was suggested - naively, you might say - when the going got tough last term with little reason for hope.

And when the going did get tough, the atmosphere got toxic. Despite warnings, it contributed to Doncaster's undoing in 22/23.

There was an air of déjà vu about the frustration Hull fans voiced with their team's style of play, which went wrong far more often than it went right on this occasion.

Those days feel like a long time ago already for Rovers and now togetherness is one of their strengths.