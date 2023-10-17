The key area for improvement for Doncaster Rovers ahead of Tranmere Rovers trip

“If you want to get promoted you are going to have to both sides, there’s things to work on.”

Zain Westbrooke knows Doncaster Rovers must improve their away form if they are to achieve their ambitious target for this season.

With four wins from four at the Eco-Power Stadium, Doncaster have got their home form in order.

But they have lost six of their eight away trips this term, with just one league win on their travels and no clean sheets.

The Doncaster Rovers players celebrate Mo Faal's goal in last weekend's 4-1 win over Sutton United.

Their next opponents, Tranmere Rovers, have picked up every single one of the ten points they currently have at home.

The club’s director of football, former Southampton and Hull City boss Nigel Adkins, has been overseeing the first team on an interim basis for more than a month following Ian Dawes’ sacking.

Tranmere could have a new boss by Friday, leaving Doncaster facing the challenge of overcoming the new manager bounce.

But their opponents, who head into the clash two places below Grant McCann’s side in 21st position, are vulnerable despite their relatively strong home record.

They have conceded at least one goal in five of their seven matches at Prenton Park.

That’s good news for Doncaster, who have found their shooting boots in recent weeks.

The South Yorkshire Rovers have scored at least two goals in seven of their last eight games.

McCann was confident his side had “turned a corner” following last weekend’s comprehensive win over another struggling side, Sutton United.

"We are improving all the time,” he said.

"We have definitely turned a corner in terms of how we play.