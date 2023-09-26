News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have won their last two games and are showing plenty of signs of improvement.Doncaster Rovers have won their last two games and are showing plenty of signs of improvement.
The huge promotion odds you can still get as Doncaster Rovers show plenty of signs of improvement - picture gallery

Doncaster Rovers have finally found their feet following successive wins in League Two.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 19th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 11:28 BST

It eases Rovers’ early fears of relegation, but can the wins kick-start the season and lead to a promotion push?

Rovers are seven points adrift of Wrexham in seventh with 37 games and 111 points still to play for.

Here is how the SkyBet currently rate Doncaster’s – and every other League Two side’s – promotion chances.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Rovers will do via our social media channels.

You can get all the latest Rovers news here.

2/5

1. Notts County

2/5 Photo: Marc Atkins

8/13

2. Wrexham

8/13 Photo: Malcolm Couzens

5/6

3. Stockport County

5/6 Photo: Alex Livesey

Evens

4. Mansfield Town

Evens Photo: Chris Holloway

