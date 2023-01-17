The January transfer window is in full swing with Doncaster Rovers one of many clubs rejigging their squad for a successful play-off push.

Max Woltman, Josh Andrews and Kyle Knoyle have all left Rovers so far.

Doncaster are now looking at wing-back options following Knoyle’s exit, but it is understood any arrival would likely be a loan signing.

The club is also hopeful of signing another player on loan this week.

Brighton & Hove Albion winger Todd Miller became Danny Schofield’s first signing as Rovers boss when he joined on loan until the end of the season on Friday.

The figures, revealed by the transfermarkt website claim Rovers’ squad is now worth £3.42m.

Here’s how that value ranks against their League Two rivals.

