The fans who saw Doncaster Rovers return to winning ways at Grimsby - see if you are pictured

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:01 BST
Rovers returned to winning ways with a 3-0 victory at Grimsby last night.

Robbie Gotts scored twice as Rovers eased to a much-needed win in front of a sparse crowd at Blundell Park,

Match photographer Howard Roe took these pics of some of the Rovers fans who made the trip to coast. Take a look and see who you know,

1. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Grimsby 0 Rovers 3

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

