League newcomers Cardiff City, Plymouth Argyle and Luton Town all predictably are amongst the early frontrunners to make a quick return to the Championsip.

Big hitters Huddersfield Town and Bolton Wanderers will no doubt attract some punters who believe they will get it together this time around after failed 2024/25 campaigns.

There could well be a surprise package this season with Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers coming close to defying the pre-season odds to win a promotion.

It’s rather unlikely Rovers will be able reach those heights, but stranger things have happened in football before.

Whoever goes up, it’s likely to be a much more competitive season with no stand-out side going into the season.

Here are the latest odds, currently being offered by PaddyPower, to win promotion.

