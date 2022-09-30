News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on struggling Rochdale

Doncaster Rovers will be out to extend their winning run to three games when they take on struggling Rochdale this weekend.

By Steve Jones
Friday, 30th September 2022, 12:00 pm

Rovers have put their bad run of form to bed with back-to-back wins in league and cup and head to Lancashire one point outside the play-offs.

Rochdale sacked Robbie Stockdale last month after four defeats in their opening four matches and named Jim Bentley as his replacement.

Bentley got his first league in charge against Colchester United last weekend to follow up Dale’s Papa Johns Trophy victory over Liverpool’s under-21s.

His side remain in the bottom two, however.

Scroll down for our predicted line-up.

1. Match action

Doncaster's players celebrate Kyle Hurst's goal against Crawley Town last time out.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales

2. GK

Jonathan Mitchell, Rovers' number one.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. RB- Kyle Knoyle

Put in one of his strongest displays of the season last time out and looked threatening going forward.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales

4. LB - James Maxwell

Likely to continue at left-back in the continued absence of Tommy Rowe.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
RochdaleJim BentleyLancashireLiverpool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3