The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on struggling Rochdale

Rovers have put their bad run of form to bed with back-to-back wins in league and cup and head to Lancashire one point outside the play-offs.

Rochdale sacked Robbie Stockdale last month after four defeats in their opening four matches and named Jim Bentley as his replacement.

Bentley got his first league in charge against Colchester United last weekend to follow up Dale’s Papa Johns Trophy victory over Liverpool’s under-21s.

His side remain in the bottom two, however.

Scroll down for our predicted line-up.

1. Match action Doncaster's players celebrate Kyle Hurst's goal against Crawley Town last time out. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

2. GK Jonathan Mitchell, Rovers' number one. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3. RB- Kyle Knoyle Put in one of his strongest displays of the season last time out and looked threatening going forward. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales

4. LB - James Maxwell Likely to continue at left-back in the continued absence of Tommy Rowe. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales