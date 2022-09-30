The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on struggling Rochdale
Doncaster Rovers will be out to extend their winning run to three games when they take on struggling Rochdale this weekend.
Rovers have put their bad run of form to bed with back-to-back wins in league and cup and head to Lancashire one point outside the play-offs.
Rochdale sacked Robbie Stockdale last month after four defeats in their opening four matches and named Jim Bentley as his replacement.
Bentley got his first league in charge against Colchester United last weekend to follow up Dale’s Papa Johns Trophy victory over Liverpool’s under-21s.
His side remain in the bottom two, however.
Scroll down for our predicted line-up.
