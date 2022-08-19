The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Salford City

Just six teams in the fourth tier are yet to taste defeat following the first four fixture rounds.

Among them are two sides in Rovers and the Ammies who expect to be competing for promotion this season.

For what it’s worth, Salford are the early league leaders having won three of their first four matches, while Doncaster occupy the final play-off spot with two wins and two draws.

Gary McSheffrey’s side have won both of their games at home in the league so far.

But they face another tough test against a team managed by his former Coventry City teammate Neil Wood and backed by the riches of Manchester United’s Class of ‘92.

Here’s how we expect them to line up at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

1. Formation Expect a 4-2-3-1 with the attacking midfielder and wide players dropping back out of possession to make a 4-4-1-1 shape. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. Jonathan Mitchell Rovers' number one has enjoyed a fairly solid start to the season. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. RB - Kyle Knoyle Contributed well to the attacking effort against Stockport. Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4. CB - Tom Anderson Expect Anderson to start if he's fit this season. Brings some much-needed experience and leadership to the back line. Photo: Martin Smith/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales