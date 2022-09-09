News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Hartlepool United

Doncaster Rovers’ will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on struggling Hartlepool United this weekend.

By Steve Jones
Friday, 9th September 2022, 8:00 am

Rovers saw their unbeaten start to life back in League Two come to an end last time out when they were beaten 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town.

But they have a chance to put things right when they visit Hartlepool tomorrow, who are desperate for three points themselves.

The Pools have yet to win in seven league games and occupy the fourth tier’s final relegation spot heading into the clash.

With changes expected, here’s how we think Doncaster might line up on Saturday afternoon.

1. Formation

Would expect Rovers to continue with their favoured 4-2-3-1.

Photo: HOWARD ROE, Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. GK - Jonathan Mitchell

Expect JM to be an ever-present for the foreseeable.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Photo Sales

3. RB - Kyle Knoyle

Another played expected to be a regular feature in the starting XI this term.

Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

4. CB - Ro-Shaun Williams

Doncaster's most experienced centre-back at present.

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Photo Sales
Hartlepool UnitedHartlepoolMansfield TownLeague Two
Next Page
Page 1 of 3