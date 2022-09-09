The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Hartlepool United
Doncaster Rovers’ will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they take on struggling Hartlepool United this weekend.
Rovers saw their unbeaten start to life back in League Two come to an end last time out when they were beaten 3-1 at home to Mansfield Town.
But they have a chance to put things right when they visit Hartlepool tomorrow, who are desperate for three points themselves.
The Pools have yet to win in seven league games and occupy the fourth tier’s final relegation spot heading into the clash.
With changes expected, here’s how we think Doncaster might line up on Saturday afternoon.
