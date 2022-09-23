The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Crawley Town
Doncaster Rovers chief Gary McSheffrey has hinted at further changes to his starting XI for this weekend's visit of Crawley Town.
Tuesday’s clash against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy saw Rovers snap a three-game losing streak after making nine changes from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town.
Several players caught the eye that match, which served in part as an audition for this weekend.
Doncaster also finished the game with two strikers on the pitch, having made a tactical switch with 30 minutes to play that helped swing the game in their favour.
Could that be the key to unlocking their malaise in front of goal?
