The Doncaster Rovers team predicted to take on Crawley Town

Tuesday’s clash against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy saw Rovers snap a three-game losing streak after making nine changes from last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town.

Several players caught the eye that match, which served in part as an audition for this weekend.

Doncaster also finished the game with two strikers on the pitch, having made a tactical switch with 30 minutes to play that helped swing the game in their favour.

Could that be the key to unlocking their malaise in front of goal?

1. Formation Could this week see a diversion away from the commonly used 4-2-3-1? Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. GK - Jonathan Mitchell One of few players who can justify his spot after recent performances. Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. RB - Kyle Knoyle Helped turned the tide in midweek. Will be interesting to see how he reacts after Charlie Seaman potentially put himself back in the picture. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales

4. LB - James Maxwell Has made a steady start to his Rovers career. If he can turn his performances up a notch the left-back position is his. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com Photo Sales