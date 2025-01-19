The Doncaster Rovers quartet who suffered with illness ahead of - and during - Gillingham victory

Ben Close was one of the Rovers players struck down by illness in the build-up to the game down at Gillingham.

Doncaster Rovers got back to winning ways in the league with a much-needed 1-0 win at Gillingham on Saturday lunchtime.

Luke Molyneux's sublime, chipped finish was the difference between the two sides at the MEMS Priestfield Stadium. Grant McCann's side are firmly among a packed promotion bunch, sitting sixth in the League Two standings after their 12th league win of the campaign.

Prior to the trip down to Kent, McCann had spoken about a handful of players who were a doubt owing to an illness bug.

Speaking to the Free Press post-match, McCann name-checked four players struck down with illness - two of them who were involved in the matchday squad and two that missed out.

"Jordan Gibson wasn't feeling too well and missed a couple of days (training) but we brought him," McCann revealed.

"We've had a bit of an illness through the camp and there was one or two others who weren't feeling too well.

"Ben Close is another one who's ill. Ted (Sharman-Lowe), Jack Senior also. The boys just had to dig in and got a great win today."

As well as the aforementioned quartet, Rovers have Patrick Kelly to come back in contention for the visit of Harrogate next Saturday.

The Northern Irish loanee suffered a thigh complaint in training recently and has missed the last two games. Skipper Richard Wood is continuing his rehab from a second ankle operation with McCann indicating before Gillingham that he didn't envisage the veteran would take too long to return.

A clutch of senior players once again missed out on the 18-man squad on Saturday, including the likes of Zain Westbrooke and Kyle Hurst, with McCann clarifying that it was just selection rather than any other reason.