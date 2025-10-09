The Doncaster Rovers player with divided loyalties for England v Wales clash

Harry Clifton admits he'll be sat on the fence for tonight's 'Battle of Britain' at Wembley.

England welcome Wales in a 'friendly' as the two home nations meet for the first time since the 2022 World Cup. Doncaster Rovers man Clifton was born and bred in England - Lincolnshire to be precise - but qualified to play for Wales via his late grandfather. Clifton, 27, won a total of six caps for the Dragons' under-21s after making his debut in 2019.

"It was through my Grandad as he was from Llanelli in South Wales," the midfielder told the Free Press recently. "Unfortunately he's not with us anymore and so he never got to see me play (for Wales). But those games were obviously a proud moment for me and my family."

With that in mind, you can understand why Clifton is probably going to remain neutral for tonight's clash: "I'll be watching that one as a backward step and just watching it rather than supporting either! I'll just let it unfold but it's an exciting game and it seems like a new area under Craig Bellamy and it'll be an exciting game to watch."

England meet Wales tonight in a friendly. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)

Of course within their ranks Rovers have a full Welsh international in the shape of loanee Charlie Crew. He made his debut last month and although he was bumped down to the under-21s for this camp, he's clearly in the long-term thinking of head coach Bellamy.

Clifton added: "He's got massive potential and we've seen that plenty.

"We all congratulated him (on his debut) because it was a massive achievement for Charlie and to have someone in our group playing first team international football is huge. I'm sure it'll have given him a boost of confidence playing alongside the players he did.

"He's a player obviously highly-rated for Leeds and Wales and it shows young players can get chances too at that level."