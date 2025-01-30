The Doncaster Rovers motor is starting to rev at just the right time

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was roughly 18 months ago when Grant McCann got the keys back to Doncaster Rovers.

With more than a few previous owners, including McCann himself, it wasn’t a pretty sight when he opened up the bonnet. It was in need of not just an MOT, but a long-overdue service as well as various other repairs to make it roadworthy once more.

After finally getting most of the issues sorted, a renaissance 12 months would follow. Ultimately, they would fall just short of their intended final destination last May but good progress has been made since then, with a return to League One once again in their sights.

A midweek jaunt up towards the Lake District was the latest test of just how far this team have come with McCann once again at the wheel. And a fourth successive win in all competitions answered all the questions posed of them.

Rovers combined the silk and the steel in Barrow. They forged into a two-goal lead and then withstood a fair bit of pressure after conceding - before landing a killer blow late on to kill the game.

Luke Molyneux was Rovers' match-winner in Cumbria and his performance was notable for not just his two goals, but his overall contribution to the cause. It was his recycled ball into the box that would ultimately lead to Joseph Olowu's opener, before Molyneux took centre stage with a fine double of his own.

Delve a little deeper into the numbers and his output at Holker Street was even more impressive. He successfully pulled off all three of his attempted crosses, scored from two of his three shots, made a key pass and even carried out a few defensive duties with the minimum of fuss. And he did all this with just 34 touches of the ball - only two outfield starters recorded a lower figure.

"I'm delighted for Mols because he's had a bit of a tough time," said his manager. "But he's come back and responded and showed everybody why he's the best wide forward in this league."

McCann was of course referring to Molyneux's bumpy ride on social media recently, something both parties referenced in their post-match media commitments. Thankfully, after four goals in as many games, those troubles now look as though they are well and truly in the rear view mirror for the 26-year-old. And that is bad news for the other runners and riders in the league.

"I've no doubt that the top seven will have watched that game tonight thinking 'hopefully Donny drop points'" the Northern Irishman said, referring to the fact his side played 24 hours later than all their rivals. "But that wasn't the case. We've shown the resilience that we're about and the togetherness that we have, to come here tonight and do a professional job away from home."

And with that the focus turned immediately to the next calling point: back at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday against MK Dons. The Rovers motor will certainly be racking up the miles in the final few months of the campaign: physically and metaphorically.

And it looks as though they are revving into gear at just the right time.