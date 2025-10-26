Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point after a solid display at Reading.placeholder image
The Doncaster Rovers fans who saw their side share the spoils with Reading - see if you are pictured

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 26th Oct 2025, 09:17 GMT
Updated 26th Oct 2025, 09:31 GMT
Rovers fans made the long trek to Reading to see their side battle to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors had hit the front on 61 minutes after Billy Sharp converted following a goalmouth scramble.

But it lasted just eight minutes with the Royals levelling – and that is how it stayed at full-time.

It was a point Rovers boss Grant McCann was more than content with after a solid perfornance from Rovers.

Here are just some of the Rovers fans who made the journey. Take a look and see who you know.

1. Reading 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point after a solid display at Reading. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Reading 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point after a solid display at Reading. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Reading 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point after a solid display at Reading. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Reading 1 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers picked up a useful point after a solid display at Reading. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

