It's not an updated list of fines for various 'crimes' heard by a kangaroo court, or inspirational quotes from the wealth of literature that informs his thinking.

It’s another aspect of the modern game used heavily by the generation of New Age coaches Schofield belongs to: data.

“I’m very big on GPS and physical output, so I work very closely with Sam Bowring (head of sports science),” he explains.

Doncaster were outfought against Colchester last time out.

“I make sure the players are hitting certain distances in terms of total volume and high-speed running.

"It’s something I’ve picked up on my journey and I really want the players to be involved in that and look at their numbers to always be better.

"If the players are internally pushing, rather than the coaches doing it, I think it has a much higher impact. And I can see that.

"We have started putting things up around the changing rooms showing their physical output.”

A common metric is the total distance covered.

But in League Two, where teams must earn the right to play, winning duels is proving crucial.

Rovers were down on where they needed to be against Colchester and lost 3-0.

"When we’ve completed 50 per cent more than the opponent we have won,” says Schofield.

"When we competed at 50/50 – I think there was three in it – we drew the game against Crewe.

“When we were below that we lost two games.

"I’m not saying it’s all down to duels, but it’s an important part of what we are trying to do.

"We need to be at least 50/50 to give us a chance to then go and win the game.”

Trends can often be drawn between a higher distance run and a positive result.

Schofield adds: "For the physical output we base that on around 105 kilometres to try and hit that as a total distance covered.

"I compare the players a lot previously to the team I coached because I want them to try and get to those levels.”

But football isn’t just a numbers game.

Emotion also plays a big part in the outcome of a match – and is therefore accounted for.

"You see body language in players, you sense the environment in the stadium, the disappointment of the fans,” says Schofield.

“We are always conscious of this.

"We speak a lot about it as well, this is a challenge.

"You are losing the game 1-0, 2-0, what does it look like to us? How does it feel? How can we have that mindset of continuing to believe?

"We have to be positive in every moment.”

Then, there are unforeseen circumstances.

"Football is built on momentum as well, certain moments in games,” says Schofield.

"Really focusing on key moments that shift momentum gives you a better feel in games.

"But controlling the shift in momentum is very difficult, because it’s an emotional thing.

"It’s down to us to say these moments are going to happen, but what does it look like? You have scenarios.