There’s more than just skill and being the best team when it comes to winning a game of football.

One of those factors is definitely keeping your discipline and avoiding any game-changing red cards after a moment of madness.

Around League Two there has been 1,649 yellow cards, 29 double bookings and 33 straight red cards. Just one of the 24 teams have managed to avoid a red card this season.

Here are the best and worst disciplined sides this season, with information being provided by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points.

1 . AFC Wimbledon - 107 pts Y: 97 DB: 0 R: 2

2 . Northampton Town - 94 pts Y: 73 DB:1 R: 3

3 . Swindon Town - 92 pts Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 2

4 . Leyton Orient - 89 pts Y: 73 DB: 3 R: 1