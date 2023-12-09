Doncaster Rovers’ manager Grant McCann has revealed he was pleased with his side’s attitude in the 0-0 draw at a rain-soaked Accrington Stanley.

Doncasters Rovers' manager Grant McCann applauds the travelling fans in the driving rain after the 0-0 draw at Accrington Stanley. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

Both sides struggled to adjust to the horrendous weather conditions, as the Wham Stadium was subject to torrential rain and heavy winds throughout an uneventful 90 minutes.

McCann said: “It was the same for both teams. There weren’t many clear cut chances in the game. They had one early in the second half where we made a really good block. We had one where Harrison hit the bar. It was a scrappy game. There wasn’t much football played.

“The conditions were shocking but we are pleased with the boys. It is a good point here. It is a tough place to come and a lot of teams would have folded.

Rain and wind at The Wham Stadium. (Picture Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

“Games like that, it’s usually a bit of individual quality which wins it but it didn’t happen today. But we kept going and I was pleased with the lads’ attitude.

“Due to the conditions, we just had to stay in the game. There have been times this season where close games like that we have lost. Today was a step in the right direction for us.

“It was just one of those games where nothing was happening either way. Credit to our fans, particularly to those who stood behind the goal. We will take the point and move on.”

McCann’s pleasure with his side comes as up to ten players were missing for the League Two contest, including James Maxwell, who may have to have an operation on his knee.

“He is struggling with his knee still,” confirmed McCann. “He tried to train on Thursday but it was too sore. We’ll see how he is but he possibly may need an operation to clear up his knee, which may keep him out for three to four weeks.”

He added: “We are not having much luck this season with injuries. We came here with ten players (injured), some big players as well. (Zain) Westbrooke is going to need an operation, possibly will keep him out for three months, George Miller we may not see again this season, he’s going to have an operation. It has just been horrendous.

“The injuries have been shocking. I have not seen anything like it. It is a credit to this group. They keep going.”

Looking ahead to next Saturday’s home game with Morecambe, McCann said:

“We have been strong at home. If you win your home games and take points away from home as well then it bodes well for a good run for us.