"The big thing about Doncaster..." - Wycombe boss previews trip to in-form Rovers

Mike Dodds, the Wycombe Wanderers manager, is under no illusions as to the size of the task that awaits his side when they travel to in-form Doncaster Rovers tomorrow.

Grant McCann's side are on a seven-game winning sequence, stretching back to last April. They have won both League One games so far and in midweek they dished out a thumping to Championship side Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup.

Only Aston Villa, also with seven straight successes, can match Rovers in terms of form across the top four divisions right now. And Dodds knows that Wycombe, who have lost both their league games so far, have a fair old challenge in front of them when they head to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.

"The big thing about Doncaster is that they've got a huge amount of momentum behind them," he said. "They haven't lost a game for a long, long time.

"And they've got a manager that knows the league, knows this level. They've got real balance within their team and a real continuity and have recruited well in the summer so it'll be a tough game.

"But we've got to focus internally and what we're trying to create. We'll focus on our gameplan and how we want to play.

"We know we've got to come away with a positive result. Very, very soon we're going to win games and with a really good style of play."

Wycombe stopped the rot midweek as they beat Leyton Orient in the cup and Dodds hopes that can give his team a springboard ahead of the DN4 encounter.

He added: “We had a good training session today (Thursday), and we now have some time with the staff to see what the game plan will be.

"There were three or four strong performances [against Orient], so there is a slight deliberation around a couple of positions, but we shall see. It won’t be a huge amount of change, but we will have to tweak one or two things if we want to adapt and hurt the opposition."