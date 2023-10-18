The ‘big player’ Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is looking forward to working with
Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann is looking forward to working with Kyle Hurst again when the winger returns from injury.
Hurst established himself as a key player for Doncaster during a breakout season in men's football last term, scoring eight goals.
But an ongoing thigh injury has restricted the former Birmingham City youngster to just 13 minutes of action this season.
“I’m looking forward to seeing him,” said McCann.
"I saw him in pre-season and how he can be really effective in our team.”
Winger Hurst remains weeks away from a return to action, McCann confirmed last week.
The 21-year-old was set to undergo another course of injections to help settle his injury.
"He’s frustrated, he’s a lad that’s not had any injuries in his career,” said McCann.
"I think he was available all of last season and was one of the leading goalscorers.
"That’s a big player for us to come back.”
Hurst played in all but one of Doncaster’s 51 matches in all competitions in 22/23, having never previously featured in the Football League before joining the club last summer.
"We want to make sure he’s right when he comes back because when you get into the crunch time around December, January, February you want to be able to have a fully fit squad,” said McCann, whose side take on Tranmere Rovers on Friday night (7.45pm).
Friday’s match has been moved forward by one day to avoid a clash with Saturday’s Merseyside derby.
McCann had no fewer than 15 players unavailable for last weekend’s win over Sutton United, with few, if any, of them expected back for Tranmere.