The big-character display that saw Doncaster Rovers beat Crawley Town
Two under pressure rookie bosses go head-to-head when Doncaster Rovers welcome struggling Crawley Town to the Eco-Power Stadium this afternoon.
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster have fallen to twelfth in League Two after three straight defeats, but did halt their losing run against Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday.
Their opponents today, who are led by Kevin Betsy – also in his first senior managerial role – have won just once in the league this term, with two defeats in their last two.
Doncaster Rovers v Crawley Town LIVE
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 16:54
Key Events
- Doncaster looking to put an end to three straight defeats in League Two
- Crawley have lost their last two in league and cup
- Rovers beat Lincoln City in the Papa Johns Trophy on Tuesday
A brilliant response in the second half. Doncaster needed the cushion of a two-goal lead to relax and might have scored more on another day.
Credit where it’s due, they needed a performance and result and produced when it mattered with goals from Olowu, Miller (two) and Hurst.
Almost a Miller hat-trick
Another awesome cross-field ball from Tomlin, which Miller takes in his path, but this time he’s offside.
Double Rovers change
Charlie Seaman and Max Woltman replace Kyle Hurst and Luke Molyneux.
GOAL - 4-1!
A brilliant driving run from Kyle Hurst after George Miller fed him the ball on the halfway line. He beats four defenders on the sprint before poking the ball home. A brilliant solo effort.
Nice competition between those two for goals now. Five for Miller, four for Hurst, who only does worldies.
Great vision from Tomlin
He plays a quarterback pass which finds the run of Miller, whose header loops over. Eighty minutes gone.
Close seems fine
He takes a seat in the stands after receiving a round of applause from the home fans as he made his way towards the dugout.
Ben Close is down. Harrison Biggins coming on.
Another really encouraging performance from Close, who is able to leave the field OK.
Agard makes way for Tomlin
To be fair to Agard, he’s grabbed two de-facto assists today.
Lee Tomlin coming on
Dominic Telford is on
He replaces Caleb Chukwuemaka. Telford scored 26 goals in all competitions last term, but has just one this term.