“The best yet to come" from improving Doncaster Rovers, says Grant McCann

McCann's Rovers are building up a head of steam after a slow start to the season left them bottom of the Football League.

Victory at Barrow this Saturday would represent their best run of form since February 2021, when they sat one place outside the automatic promotion spots in League One following five straight wins.

Coincidentally, it was McCann's Hull City side above them on goal difference.

Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann.

"I think the best is yet to come from us," the Doncaster boss said following Saturday's 2-1 win over Gillingham, who were top of League Two before kick-off.

"At the last count I think I had 15 injuries on my board and that's only going to make us stronger when those boys come back."

Tommy Rowe will return from suspension this weekend, while Kyle Hurst, Ian Lawlor and Richard Wood could all be fit for the trip to Cumbria.

Jack Senior and Jon Taylor are not thought to be too far behind them, with last season's top-scorer George Miller and James Maxwell a matter of weeks away after positive news on their respective recoveries.

"What we don't want to do is bring them back too early then lose them again," said McCann.

Doncaster have played five of the current top seven in League Two, with fourth-placed Crawley their next opponents after Barrow.

McCann's side have taken points off three play-off sides – and proven their ability to compete against the best teams in the division on their day.

"We played Notts County and I felt we were disappointing that day and way behind them,” said McCann.

"They are a team that’s been together for maybe a year, a year and a half now. It’s something we want to try and do and get to that point.

"We played Wrexham, who are a team that’s meant to be in and around it this season, I felt we were really good and unfortunate to lose.

"Mansfield are another team that’s going to be in and around that top six. We went toe-to-toe with them and had a good game.