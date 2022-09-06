The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon. Carlisle United and Sutton United would be in a our alternative table
Coming on strong at the death is something Doncaster Rovers have become very good at.
Rovers have already scored a league high four goals in injury time resulting in a whopping seven extra points being won.
It makes them one of the best teams at scoring after half-time in League Two.
There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?
Who would be top and who would drop? Who are the only team yet to register a second half goal?
Here’s exactly how the very different table would look, run in reverse order.
