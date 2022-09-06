News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers have already won seven extra points this season following injury time goals.

The best teams in League Two at scoring second half goals and where Doncaster Rovers, Stockport County, AFC Wimbledon. Carlisle United and Sutton United would be in a our alternative table

Coming on strong at the death is something Doncaster Rovers have become very good at.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 12:01 pm

Rovers have already scored a league high four goals in injury time resulting in a whopping seven extra points being won.

It makes them one of the best teams at scoring after half-time in League Two.

There have been 89 goals scored after the break, but where would they be if the table was based only on goals scored after half-time and how different would the table look?

Who would be top and who would drop? Who are the only team yet to register a second half goal?

Here’s exactly how the very different table would look, run in reverse order.

1. Gillingham

0 goals

2. Hartlepool United

4 goal

3. Crewe Alexandra

1 goal

4. Newport County

2 goals

League TwoSutton United
