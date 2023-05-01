News you can trust since 1925
The best photos of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying the last home game of the season

Despite a tough season for Doncaster Rovers thousands of the club’s loyal fans turned out for the last home game of the season.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 1st May 2023, 11:11 BST
Updated 1st May 2023, 11:11 BST

And they went home with a smile on their faces as Doncaster beat Colchester United 1-0 to end a run of nine games without a win.

Scroll down to see if you can spot anyone you know enjoying the day.

Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester.

1. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Former Doncaster Rovers favourite Matty Blair was in attendance for the match.

2. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester.

3. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United

Photo: HOWARD ROE

Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester.

4. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United

Photo: HOWARD ROE

