Despite a tough season for Doncaster Rovers thousands of the club’s loyal fans turned out for the last home game of the season.
And they went home with a smile on their faces as Doncaster beat Colchester United 1-0 to end a run of nine games without a win.
Scroll down to see if you can spot anyone you know enjoying the day.
1. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United
Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester. Photo: HOWARD ROE
2. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United
Former Doncaster Rovers favourite Matty Blair was in attendance for the match. Photo: HOWARD ROE
3. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United
Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester. Photo: HOWARD ROE
4. Doncaster Rovers v Colchester United
Doncaster ended their home campaign on a high with a 1-0 win over Colchester. Photo: HOWARD ROE