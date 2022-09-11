Gary McSheffrey’s side have banished the relegation blues and helped set the pace in League Two with four wins from their opening seven matches.

They’ve also picked up two draws and were unbeaten until slipping to their first defeat last weekend.

All in all, plenty of Rovers supporters would have taken this start if it was on offer at the start of the campaign.

Here’s some of the best photos of fans celebrating the good times so far this season.

1. Doncaster Rovers fans Doncaster's fans before kick-off on the opening day against Bradford City. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

