News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

The best photos from Doncaster Rovers’ Conference play-off final win 20 years on

It’s 20 years to the day Francis Tierney fired Doncaster Rovers back into the Football League with a golden goal against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 10th May 2023, 12:45 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:46 BST

Tierney wrote his name in club folklore with the extra time strike at the Britannia Stadium to seal a 3-2 win and end five years of exile in the Conference.

It also kickstarted a golden era for the club, who would go on to reach the Championship five years later under the guidance of Sean O'Driscoll, backed by lifelong Doncaster fan John Ryan.

Here’s the best photos from that epic afternoon the 20th anniversary of Sir Francis Tierney Day.

Francis Tierney tucks home the golden goal.

1. The magical moment

Francis Tierney tucks home the golden goal. Photo: Getty

Photo Sales
Doncaster players and staff celebrate promotion.

2. May 10, 2003

Doncaster players and staff celebrate promotion. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Dave Penney gives the trophy a kiss.

3. Pucker up

Dave Penney gives the trophy a kiss. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Dave Morley of Doncaster Rovers celebrates his goal

4. Morley on the scoresheet

Dave Morley of Doncaster Rovers celebrates his goal Photo: Shaun Botterill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Football LeagueDoncasterSean O'Driscoll