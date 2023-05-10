The best photos from Doncaster Rovers’ Conference play-off final win 20 years on
It’s 20 years to the day Francis Tierney fired Doncaster Rovers back into the Football League with a golden goal against Dagenham & Redbridge.
Tierney wrote his name in club folklore with the extra time strike at the Britannia Stadium to seal a 3-2 win and end five years of exile in the Conference.
It also kickstarted a golden era for the club, who would go on to reach the Championship five years later under the guidance of Sean O'Driscoll, backed by lifelong Doncaster fan John Ryan.
Here’s the best photos from that epic afternoon the 20th anniversary of Sir Francis Tierney Day.