The best and worst disciplinary records in League Two after the opening games, including Doncaster Rovers, AFC Wimbledon, Swindon Town, Notts County and Colchester United

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Published 10th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
There have already been four red cards in four League Two matchdays.

Bromley are the only club to have received a straight red card, while a total of 175 yellows have also been dished out.

Rovers have just four bookings from their first four games. So how does Rovers’ disciplinary record compare to their league rivals?

Here’s how every club got on with the referee this season, courtesy of the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

A yellow card counts one point, a double booking three points and a red card five points. The table runs from best to worst discipline and is accurate as of Sept 5.

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0

1. Colchester United - 4pts

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0

2. Doncaster Rovers - 4pts

Y: 4 DB: 0 R: 0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y:4 DB: 0 R:0

3. Morecambe - 4pts

Y:4 DB: 0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

Y: 4 DB:0 R:0

4. Crewe Alexandra - 4pts

Y: 4 DB:0 R:0 Photo: Pete Norton

