That number will, of course, vary depending on how many tickets Rovers fans are given for each of the 23 away days next season.

It’s going to be harder getting your hands on tickets for the trips to Leyton Orient, Luton and Exeter City, but there will be plenty to go around at Bradford, Barnsley and Wigan.

Here we take a look at how many tickets Rovers fans can typically expect for away games this season, with allocations run from smallest to biggest. Figures quoted are the typical amount offered by each club and can vary depending on away ticketing demands or individual match circumstances.