The average crowds of every club in League Two and how Doncaster Rovers compare to Grimsby Town, Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Accrington Stanley and Colchester United - picture gallery

League Two is in a very healthy state when it comes to crowds.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT

Around the league matches have been watched by more than 1.491m fans, according to figures produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts as ever, but how do Doncaster’s compare to the rest of the league?. Figures run from lowest average to highest

2,167

1. Forest Green Rovers

2,167 Photo: Alex Burstow

2,473

2. Harrogate Town

2,473 Photo: Getty Images

2,654

3. Accrington Stanley

2,654 Photo: George Wood

2,694

4. Salford City

2,694 Photo: Getty Images

