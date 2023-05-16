News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers had nearly 112,000 fans at games last season.

The alternative 2022/23 League Two table based on total crowds and where Doncaster Rovers, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Tranmere Rovers, Sutton United and Crewe Alexandra sit - picture gallery

More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 14th May 2023, 07:00 BST

The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.

It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.

Rovers had just under 112,000 fans watch games this season and an average gate of over 6,000.

Here is how Doncaster’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)

You can get all the latest Rovers news, here.

Crawley Town had an average gate of just over 3,000 this season.

1. HULL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 28: A Crawley Town family of fans wait for the FA Cup with Budweiser Fourth Round match between Hull City and Crawley Town at KC Stadium on January 28, 2012 in Hull, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Crawley Town had an average gate of just over 3,000 this season. Photo: Shaun Botterill

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052

2. Bradford City (6)

Total crowd: 361.030 Average: 18.052 Photo: Getty Images

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995

3. Stockport County (4)

Total crowd: 197.880 Average crowd: 8.995 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934

4. Swindon Town (10)

Total crowd: 178.678 Average: 8.934 Photo: Getty Images

