The alternative 2022/23 League Two table based on total crowds and where Doncaster Rovers, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon, Gillingham, Tranmere Rovers, Sutton United and Crewe Alexandra sit - picture gallery
More than 2.8 million fans watched League Two football this season.
The figures – produced by the transfermarkt.co.uk website – show a total of 2,869,074m fans took in games at an average crowd of 5,681.
It’s no surprise that Bradford City top the charts, but perhaps AFC Wimbledon will do well to keep their current crowds up if they poor form continues.
Rovers had just under 112,000 fans watch games this season and an average gate of over 6,000.
Here is how Doncaster’s crowds compared to the rest of the league. (*Each team’s actual league position is in brackets next to club name)
