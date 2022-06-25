The 22 players contracted at Doncaster Rovers for 2022/23 season

Midfielder Harrison Biggins, striker George Miller and attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux have arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer.

Forward Joe Dodoo departed this weekend after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Rovers still need a left back and boss Gary McSheffrey is likely to utilise the loan market to further bolster his attacking options.

The current squad of 22 includes youngsters Bobby Faulkner, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley who could all be loaned out to further their development.

So who is under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two and which areas of the squad do YOU think still need addressing?

Here we take a look at the updated squad list.

For the latest Rovers updates follow @FreePressRovers on Twitter.

1. Jonathan Mitchell Goalkeeper Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2. Louis Jones Goalkeeper Photo: AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3. Ben Bottomley Goalkeeper Photo: Doncaster Rovers Photo Sales

4. Kyle Knoyle Right back/centre back Photo: AHPIX Ltd Photo Sales