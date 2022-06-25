New signing Luke Molyneux in action for Hartlepool United against Crystal Palace in the FA Cup last season. Photo: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 22 players contracted at Doncaster Rovers for 2022/23 season

Doncaster Rovers already have 22 players under contract but the squad still needs further new additions ahead of the 2022/23 season.

By Paul Goodwin
Saturday, 25th June 2022, 8:59 pm

Midfielder Harrison Biggins, striker George Miller and attacking midfielder Luke Molyneux have arrived at the Eco-Power Stadium this summer.

Forward Joe Dodoo departed this weekend after his contract was cancelled by mutual consent.

Rovers still need a left back and boss Gary McSheffrey is likely to utilise the loan market to further bolster his attacking options.

The current squad of 22 includes youngsters Bobby Faulkner, Liam Ravenhill and Ben Bottomley who could all be loaned out to further their development.

So who is under contract at Rovers for next season in League Two and which areas of the squad do YOU think still need addressing?

Here we take a look at the updated squad list.

For the latest Rovers updates follow @FreePressRovers on Twitter.

1. Jonathan Mitchell

Goalkeeper

Photo: Liam Ford/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

2. Louis Jones

Goalkeeper

Photo: AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales

3. Ben Bottomley

Goalkeeper

Photo: Doncaster Rovers

Photo Sales

4. Kyle Knoyle

Right back/centre back

Photo: AHPIX Ltd

Photo Sales
Joe DodooHarrison Biggins
Next Page
Page 1 of 6