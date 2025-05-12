Rovers are heading into League One next season.placeholder image
Rovers are heading into League One next season.

The 19 Doncaster Rovers players contracted for next season ahead of League One return

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th May 2025, 11:50 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 12:31 BST
Doncaster Rovers now have a reduced first team squad heading into the summer, with 19 players currently contracted for next season.

Last week saw a crop of departures with skipper Richard Wood announcing his retirement, five loanees returning to their parent clubs and four players released.

In addition, talks are ongoing with a quintet of players - Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner, Joseph Olowu and Billy Sharp - over extending their stays.

With that in mind, here are the players who - as it stands - make up Rovers' first team squad:

After Ted Sharman-Lowe's loan from Chelsea expired and with Ian Lawlor yet to be confirmed as having taken up a new offer, Oram remains the only senior stopper on the club's books after the club chose to exercise an extension option in his contract. Aged 19, he's yet to make his senior debut but has been on the bench a number of times. Worth noting too, young stopper Jacob Byrant has also been offered a pro deal.

1. Jake Oram

After Ted Sharman-Lowe's loan from Chelsea expired and with Ian Lawlor yet to be confirmed as having taken up a new offer, Oram remains the only senior stopper on the club's books after the club chose to exercise an extension option in his contract. Aged 19, he's yet to make his senior debut but has been on the bench a number of times. Worth noting too, young stopper Jacob Byrant has also been offered a pro deal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com

Photo Sales
The right-back got better and better as the season went on, posting some superb performances that played their part in helping Rovers secure the title. Penned a new, two-year deal in April after which Grant McCann declared: "We now feel we've got four excellent full-backs here who are all different. It's an area we don't need to worry about now because we've got four tied down for next season and they're all capable of playing the league above in my opinion."

2. Jamie Sterry

The right-back got better and better as the season went on, posting some superb performances that played their part in helping Rovers secure the title. Penned a new, two-year deal in April after which Grant McCann declared: "We now feel we've got four excellent full-backs here who are all different. It's an area we don't need to worry about now because we've got four tied down for next season and they're all capable of playing the league above in my opinion." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
It was a frustrating first campaign as a full Rovers player following his permanent move last summer. He suffered an early season injury and then struggled to depose the excellent Sterry. Came back into the fold at the latter end of the campaign.

3. Tom Nixon

It was a frustrating first campaign as a full Rovers player following his permanent move last summer. He suffered an early season injury and then struggled to depose the excellent Sterry. Came back into the fold at the latter end of the campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Young centre-half made his breakthrough in a couple of EFL Trophy matches and was then awarded a two-year contract which comes into force this summer.

4. Kasper Williams

Young centre-half made his breakthrough in a couple of EFL Trophy matches and was then awarded a two-year contract which comes into force this summer. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneIan LawlorBilly Sharp
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice