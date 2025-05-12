The 19 Doncaster Rovers players contracted for next season ahead of League One return

In addition, talks are ongoing with a quintet of players - Ian Lawlor, Tom Anderson, Bobby Faulkner, Joseph Olowu and Billy Sharp - over extending their stays.
With that in mind, here are the players who - as it stands - make up Rovers' first team squad:
1. Jake Oram
After Ted Sharman-Lowe's loan from Chelsea expired and with Ian Lawlor yet to be confirmed as having taken up a new offer, Oram remains the only senior stopper on the club's books after the club chose to exercise an extension option in his contract. Aged 19, he's yet to make his senior debut but has been on the bench a number of times. Worth noting too, young stopper Jacob Byrant has also been offered a pro deal. Photo: Howard Roe/ahpix.com
2. Jamie Sterry
The right-back got better and better as the season went on, posting some superb performances that played their part in helping Rovers secure the title. Penned a new, two-year deal in April after which Grant McCann declared: "We now feel we've got four excellent full-backs here who are all different. It's an area we don't need to worry about now because we've got four tied down for next season and they're all capable of playing the league above in my opinion." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
3. Tom Nixon
It was a frustrating first campaign as a full Rovers player following his permanent move last summer. He suffered an early season injury and then struggled to depose the excellent Sterry. Came back into the fold at the latter end of the campaign. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD
4. Kasper Williams
Young centre-half made his breakthrough in a couple of EFL Trophy matches and was then awarded a two-year contract which comes into force this summer. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD