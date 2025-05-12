The 19 Doncaster Rovers players contracted for next season ahead of League One return

2 . Jamie Sterry

The right-back got better and better as the season went on, posting some superb performances that played their part in helping Rovers secure the title. Penned a new, two-year deal in April after which Grant McCann declared: "We now feel we've got four excellent full-backs here who are all different. It's an area we don't need to worry about now because we've got four tied down for next season and they're all capable of playing the league above in my opinion." Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD