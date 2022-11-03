News you can trust since 1925
Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is one of just 18 players to have played every minute of the League Two season so far.

The 18 League Two players who have yet to miss a minute of the season in pictures and the Northampton Town, Barrow, Colchester United, Walsall and Sutton United players who make the cut

Playing every minute of every game is becoming increasingly rarer.

By Stephen Thirkill
4 minutes ago

Squad rotation, managing minutes and player welfare have become ever more important in recent season.

It means just 18 players have played in every minute of the League Two season so far, with only 11 outfield players featuring in every minute of games.

Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage all have multiple players in that list.

See how many you can name before checking our full list of players, courtesy of the whoscored.com website.

1. Ben Gladwin (Swindon Town)

Season rating: 6.97

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Dan Sweeney (Stevenage)

Season rating: 7.00

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Ethan Bristow (Tranmere Rovers)

Season rating: 6.81

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Joe Kizzi (Sutton United)

Season rating: 6.85

Photo: Catherine Ivill

