The 18 League Two players who have yet to miss a minute of the season in pictures and the Northampton Town, Barrow, Colchester United, Walsall and Sutton United players who make the cut
Playing every minute of every game is becoming increasingly rarer.
Squad rotation, managing minutes and player welfare have become ever more important in recent season.
It means just 18 players have played in every minute of the League Two season so far, with only 11 outfield players featuring in every minute of games.
Doncaster Rovers, Swindon Town, Tranmere Rovers and Stevenage all have multiple players in that list.
See how many you can name before checking our full list of players, courtesy of the whoscored.com website.
