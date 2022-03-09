Anis Mehmeti. Photo: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

The 13 most valuable players contracted to League One teams according to Football Manager - including Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons stars but no Portsmouth representation

Who do Football Manager rank as the most valuable League One players?

By Joe Buck
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:59 pm

Football Manager may just be a game to some, however, their huge database is a great tool that can be used to collate information about a huge range of players, clubs and leagues.

One of these pieces of information is a player’s transfer value. Often, younger players are valued higher because of their potential and as you will see in this list, that is no different in this year’s game.

Here, we have listed the 13 most valuable players currently contracted to a League One club and how they each fared in a one season simulation to see if they could cope with the pressure of their price tag.

1. Harry Darling

Age: 22 - Position: Central Defender - Current club: MK Dons, Football Manager valuation: £1million - £3.1million - Average rating in simulated season: 6.88

Photo: Pete Norton

2. Luke Woolfenden

Age: 23 - Position: Central Defender - Current club: Ipswich Town, Football Manager valuation: £1million - £3.1million - Average rating in simulated season: 6.81

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Anis Mehmeti

Age: 21 - Position: Attacking Midfielder - Current club: Wycombe Wanderers, Football Manager valuation: £1million - £3.1million - Average rating in simulated season: 6.74

Photo: Alex Burstow

4. Dan Neil

Age: 20 - Position: Central Midfielder - Current club: Sunderland, Football Manager valuation: £1million - £3.1million - Average rating in simulated season: 6.83

Photo: Stu Forster

