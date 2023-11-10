Grant McCann wants Doncaster Rovers to keep their foot on the gas when they are winning.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McCann has a reputation for playing attacking football, with Rovers averaging almost two goals per game in his first spell as boss – almost double last season’s depressing average of under one.

Doncaster have scored at least twice in ten of their last 13 matches as their form has steadily improved following a slow start to the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clean sheets have been less forthcoming, however, and Rovers have conceded late goals in their last two matches.

Doncaster's manager Grant McCann.

McCann said: "When you are in the lead teams are always going to throw caution to the wind, come at you and throw a lot of bodies forward.

"Can we be suspect to that? Yeah.

"Is there an element of me maybe going a little bit safer and putting another defender on the pitch? That will never happen."

McCann appeared to take his players by surprise with his philosophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "I said to the players in the dressing room 'what's the best way for us to stop teams coming at us and getting goals?' They said 'maybe defend a bit better'.

"I said 'no, you have got to go and score again. That's the mindset you need to get into'.

"You need to score again, score again, score again, get another chance, score. They need to understand that.

"Maybe that's an element we are missing at the minute, taking the game away from people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Going two-nil up is great. One-nil, great. But go three-nil up, go four-nil up.

"We will continue to try and get the team in that mindset."

McCann was happy to see his players increasingly expressing themselves on the pitch and taking risks – and has challenged his attackers to get fans on the edge of their seats.

McCann said: "As long as it's in the right areas.

"The last thing I need is Tom Anderson doing a rabona!"

McCann’s trusted assistant Cliff Byrne is often on hand to provide a tonic of the pragmatic kind to his all-out attack approach.

McCann said: "That's why we work well together.”

Byrne could be heard swearing – loudly – when Doncaster conceded an 84th-minute goal against Burton on Tuesday to spoil their clean sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCann said: "You go through a lot of games in management where you go a bit more defensive and put another defender on. I actually think it hinders you in the last 15 or 20 minutes.

"You are almost inviting pressure.

"I have always been of the mindset that when you are winning 2-0, let's get another forward on and try and see if we can score.

"I'll never change away from that. That's just what I believe in."

Rovers return to League Two action on Saturday when they travel to the capital to take on AFC Wimbledon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson was a member of Charlton Athletic's backroom team when they beat McCann’s Doncaster in the 2019 League One play-offs.