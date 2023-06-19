League Two is shaping up to be more competitive than ever next season with several clubs aiming for promotion.

Several sides expected to compete at the top end of the table have been busy adding quality to their ranks as they bid to give themselves the best possible chance of success.

While Doncaster have been the most active in the transfer market – signing no fewer than eight players – their promotion rivals have also pulled off some impressive additions.

Here is some of the most eye-catching business in the division so far this summer.

1 . League Two's best signings David McGoldrick (left) will be playing for Notts County next term. Photo: Mark Dunn/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . Jonny Williams - Swindon to Gillingham Wales international Jonny Williams would be a key player for any team in this division and the league above. Gillingham have done some impressive business since their takeover in December. Don't expect them to struggle again next season. Photo: Christopher Lee Photo Sales

3 . Kristian Dennis - Carlisle United to Tranmere Rovers Tranmere won't be the first pick for promotion in 23/24 but the arrival of striker Dennis, who scored 20 goals for Carlisle last season, will surely help them improve on their 12th-placed finish last time out. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Ryan Innis - Charlton to Forest Green Centre-back Innis played 36 times for the Addicks last term as they finished tenth in League One. Forest Green have been quiet in the transfer market until now, but they have the resources to be contenders for promotion next year. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales