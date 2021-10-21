Team news ahead of Doncaster Rovers v Cheltenham Town with latest on Jon Taylor and right back issue

Jon Taylor. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

The winger made his long-awaited comeback as a 68th minute substitute in Saturday’s home defeat to Wycombe Wanderers following seven months out with ankle ligament damage.

But he was forced to miss Tuesday night’s defeat at Gillingham after his ankle reacted by swelling up.

Taylor is set to have an injection on Friday and Rovers will monitor his condition before deciding whether to include him against the Robins.

"It was swelling of his ankle but not where he had the operation,” said Rovers boss Richie Wellens.

"We knew it wasn’t a big problem but obviously if he’s got swelling on his ankle his stopping, turning and his acceleration was a problem.

"He’ll be big for us when he’s back.”

Rodrigo Vilca is likely to return to the squad after shaking off the bout of illness which kept him out at Priestfield but Cameron John will be sidelined for another week.

Right back Kyle Knoyle is suspended and his deputy Charlie Seaman is unlikely to return until the new year due to a foot injury – leaving Wellens with a dilemma.

Jospeh Olowu and Branden Horton could fill in or Wellens could opt to play a back three.

"We’ve got someone in mind, we’ve got a few a things in mind actually,” said Wellens.

“We’ll just have to work on them over the next couple of days.

"It’s obviously not ideal. Charlie was doing really well before his injury and this would’ve been a good opportunity for him with Knoyle’s suspension but we just have to come up with something different.”