Talking point: Doncaster Rovers boss delivers verdict on Adam Clayton's red card against Cheltenham Town

Adam Clayton receives his marching orders from referee Peter Wright. Picture:Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

The 33-year-old midfielder was making just his second start for Rovers and played alongside Dan Gardner in front of the back four in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Clayton was booked on 34 minutes for a tackle on Charlie Raglan which sparked a coming together from both sets of players.

He received his second yellow card three minutes into the second half for leading with his arm in an aerial challenge with Callum Wright.

Adam Clayton received a second yellow card for this challenge. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Gary McSheffrey gave his verdict on the sending off after the game.

“I thought it was soft and cheap,” Rovers’ boss told BBC Radio Sheffield.

“I don’t think it was a yellow card for the first one. I think Adam’s made a good tackle and three or four of their players have jumped on the referee to try and get him sent off for just a good strong tackle.

“I don’t think Raglan was really complaining about the tackle. He was fine.

“It was two honest lads going into a tackle and then they both get booked for their reactions. Adam’s just defending himself from three lads coming in and getting in his face. I don’t think he reacted in a way which deserved a yellow.

“I just thought it was a bit of a strange yellow, bearing in mind we got the freekick as well, which was even more strange.

“The second one is soft but he’s jumped for a header and the arm’s up there. If you lead with your arm you give the referee a decision to make.

“It’s probably one that he shouldn’t have done but I didn’t see any movement in his arm to suggest that he tried to elbow him or anything like that. I think he just led with his arm as he was jumping for a header.