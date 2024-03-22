Take a look at these pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans watching the boys at Salford City and see who you know

Our latest Rovers retro fans gallery heads back a year in time and a trip to Salford.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 20th Mar 2023, 09:40 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:58 GMT

The fans left disappointed after the hosts claimed a 3-1 win to effectively end any lingering hopes that Rovers could end the season in the top seven.

Our match photographer Howard Roe was on hand to snap just some of the fans in the away end.

Take a look at this gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Get more Rovers news, here.

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

1. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

2. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

3. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford.

4. Salford 3 Rovers 1

Doncaster Rovers fans in the away end at Salford. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Salford