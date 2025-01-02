Take a look at these pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying a first win of 2025

Billy Sharp’s stoppage-time winner got the New Year off to the perfect start as Rovers beat Fleetwood 2-1.

Fans brushed off the New Year headaches to watch their side do the business, with Howard Roe capturing some of those in the crowd in this gallery.

Take a look and see who you know. Head over to our website for plenty more Rovers content.

1 . Rovers 2 Fleetwood 1 Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

