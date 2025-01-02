Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win.Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win.
Take a look at these pictures of Doncaster Rovers fans enjoying a first win of 2025

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 08:06 GMT
Rovers kicked off 2025 in style with an important win at home to Fleetwood Town.

Billy Sharp’s stoppage-time winner got the New Year off to the perfect start as Rovers beat Fleetwood 2-1.

Fans brushed off the New Year headaches to watch their side do the business, with Howard Roe capturing some of those in the crowd in this gallery.

Take a look and see who you know. Head over to our website for plenty more Rovers content.

1. Rovers 2 Fleetwood 1

Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

2. Rovers 2 Fleetwood 1

Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

3. Rovers 2 Fleetwood 1

Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

4. Rovers 2 Fleetwood 1

Billy Sharp scored a stoppage-time winner to give Rovers an important win. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Related topics:Fleetwood TownBilly Sharp
