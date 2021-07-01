Switzerland v Spain: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets
Switzerland play Spain in the first of the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 with the match taking place in St Petersburg at 5pm on Friday.
The Swiss produced the shock of the tournament by knocking out outright favourites France on penalties.
Trailing 3-1with nine minutes to go in Bucharest, Haris Seferovic scored a crucial header with substitute Mario Gavranovic equalising. Yan Sommer was the hero of the shootout, saving from Kylian Mbappe.
Spain made it through after a classic against Croatia in which they scored two extra time goals to win 5-3. Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal both finished well in that period to see their country in the last eight.
Spain are firm favourites at 13/20 with Switzerland at 19/4 for a full time result. The Swiss are 9/4 to qualify via any means with Spain 1/3 in the same market. Luis Enrique’s side are now tipped to win the competition at 3/1 with Switzerland 25/1 after seeing their odds slashed.
Morata’s second goal of the tournament against Croatia means he could be set for a strong finish to this Euros and is 6/5 to score anytime. Ferran Torres should retain his place in the side after scoring La Roja’s third goal in their last 16 clash and is 15/8. Seferovic is 3/1 to continue his hot streak, looking for his fourth goal in three games.
Best bets: Spain are now the top goalscorers in the tournament with 11 over four games. They are 7/4 to get over 2.5 goals in this tie and carry on their attacking dominance.
Switzerland are 12/1 to win on penalties again after their incredible display against the French.
Euros odds and Spain vs Switzerland tips via bettingexpert.com.