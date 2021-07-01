Switzerland v Spain: Euro 2020 betting preview, odds and best bets

Spain's Mikel Oiarzabal (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring their fifth goal against Croatia. Photo by STUART FRANKLIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Swiss produced the shock of the tournament by knocking out outright favourites France on penalties.

Trailing 3-1with nine minutes to go in Bucharest, Haris Seferovic scored a crucial header with substitute Mario Gavranovic equalising. Yan Sommer was the hero of the shootout, saving from Kylian Mbappe.

Spain made it through after a classic against Croatia in which they scored two extra time goals to win 5-3. Alvaro Morata and Mikel Oyarzabal both finished well in that period to see their country in the last eight.

Spain are firm favourites at 13/20 with Switzerland at 19/4 for a full time result. The Swiss are 9/4 to qualify via any means with Spain 1/3 in the same market. Luis Enrique’s side are now tipped to win the competition at 3/1 with Switzerland 25/1 after seeing their odds slashed.

Morata’s second goal of the tournament against Croatia means he could be set for a strong finish to this Euros and is 6/5 to score anytime. Ferran Torres should retain his place in the side after scoring La Roja’s third goal in their last 16 clash and is 15/8. Seferovic is 3/1 to continue his hot streak, looking for his fourth goal in three games.

Best bets: Spain are now the top goalscorers in the tournament with 11 over four games. They are 7/4 to get over 2.5 goals in this tie and carry on their attacking dominance.

Switzerland are 12/1 to win on penalties again after their incredible display against the French.