Eleven games into the League Two season, Doncaster Rovers are at Swindon Town on Saturday right where they want to be in the table. Or so you might think if you did not know their manager, Grant McCann.

Rovers are second, a final position that would bring automatic promotion, this season's objective. The former Northern Ireland midfielder, though, has never been one to settle.

"We were looking at it with the players, looking at the first 11 games last season compared to the first 11 this season," said McCann, who has right-back Tom Nixon back fit at the County Ground.

"My message is to the boys I'm disappointed where we are. I feel like we should be five, six points clear at the top, we've let some games slip.

"We go 3-0 up at Grimsby, we don't score again in the second half (neither did Grimsby). The message was let's go and take the game away from them.

"Crewe last week we equalised, we don't get the winner. We had so many opportunities.

"I hope this doesn't sound too bad but I want a team of killers. When you've got your foot on their throat you have to hurt them, take the game away from them.

"We haven't got enough of that. That's what I’m demanding every single day."

HIGH DEMANDS: Doncaster Rovers midfielder George Broadbent is delighted with his manager's attitude

If it sounds incredibly demanding, it is how Sheffield United product George Broadbent likes it.

"It's the best way to be," insists the midfielder, who has forced his way into the side for the last two games after a warm-up injury to Joseph Olowu opened the door.

"We'd rather it were like that than being complacent and saying if we’re second in the league everything's okay.

"Everyone knows we can give more.

"We know we can give better and it's a sign of confidence from the gaffer and the management team that they feel they can get more out of us.

"People say it was a good point against Crewe but we know we should have won that game in the last 20 minutes.

"Hopefully further on in the season when we get situations like that we put teams to bed when we know we should."